The AARP just told its 38 million members to get an eighth (yes, EIGHTH!) shot of mRNA
Can't make it up. The solution to jab failure is... more jab failure.
AARP? Or AARPfizer?
The lobbying group for older Americans just told its nearly 38 million members to “hustle” for another Covid jab, even if they have already had five boosters.
See for yourself. The following question-and-answer column ran in the organization’s December “AARP Bulletin”:
—
AARP is open to anyone 50 or older. The column does not specify a n…
