The Covid unvaccinated deserved better.

We deserved better.

The federal Second Circuit, which includes New York, has a long history of extending civil rights protections to disfavored groups, even including Muslim and Arab men after Sept. 11.

Yet in a majestic, high-ceilinged downtown Manhattan courtroom last week, I watched three senior federal judges essentially laugh even at the idea that people unvaccinated against Covid had faced discrimination or animus in 2021, or that they had any claim to protection.

To be clear: the judges could have considered the civil rights claim I had brought under a federal law called Section 1985(3), then still rejected it for various reasons. They didn’t do that. Instead, they made clear the claim itself was beneath their notice.

Along the way they not-so-subtly hinted they believed I had been vaccinated against Covid — in other words, that I actually thought the jabs were protective and had intentionally misled you (and millions of Tucker Carlson and Joe Rogan viewers) and put you at risk for my own celebrity and financial gain.

The lawyer who represented Drs. Scott Gottlieb and Albert Bourla, the Pfizer defendants, stood at the podium before them, slyly playing along with this slander.

Yep. That happened.

So it was no surprise, no surprise at all, when the appellate judges refused to let my claims against the Pfizer defendants proceed.

To be clear — as all of you already know — I never took any Covid vaccine of any kind, nor did I permit my children to receive them.

I have never written anything here or on X/Twitter about Covid or the vaccines that I did not sincerely believe. I have never shaded my opinions to gain readers. If anything, I’ve done the opposite. Accuse me of whatever you like, but not that. My opinion about the mRNA shots has darkened over time as evidence of their ineffectiveness and potential risks has risen, but I never believed they made sense for healthy adults under 65 or children.

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(Speaking for the truth, with your help, no matter how much they slander me.)

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The hearing frustrated me in myriad other ways too. So much disappointment in so little time, it felt like a typical New York Jets fourth quarter. But seeing these theoretically neutral arbiters fall into the trap of their own prejudices was hard to face.

It made me realize just how lucky I was four years ago to draw Judge William Alsup in the initial Berenson v. Twitter lawsuit in California. Alsup was a Democrat and 76 when he heard the case. He was vaccinated against Covid — in fact, I had to wear a mask in his San Francisco courtroom because I was not. And Twitter relied heavily on its federally granted Section 230 protection, which had proven a powerful defense in the past.

Yet Alsup considered my claims seriously and found that Twitter had indeed made promises to me that I had the right to try to enforce. He was a rare breed of judge, willing to consider a lawsuit on its own merits, whatever his own prejudices might be.

As one of you — John, a lawyer and litigator — wrote me today:

Events like these are a good reminder that, broadly speaking, judges are paint by numbers cowards. They reached their current positions by playing it safe and not rocking the boat. The tragedy is that justice frequently takes a back seat to those types of personal considerations, and I have no doubt that was a large part of what happened in your case.

Thank you, John. Thank all of you who wrote or posted last night and today.

The one silver lining in all of this is that your words have reminded me why I brought this suit. This suit always faced long odds. Winning in federal court is extremely difficult, and Pfizer had a powerful defense team.

But the fight was worth the effort. It had to be.

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If you aren’t ready to subscribe, this might a good moment for a one-time donation - for whatever comes next

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As one of you wrote: No, we didn’t lose. If you hadn’t brought it to court, they would have won in a different way. When people stop speaking up, worse things happen.

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Thanks for reminding me.