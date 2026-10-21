Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MKiley's avatar
MKiley
5d

Thank you for trying Alex....it made a difference to us!

Reply
Share
10 replies
Angie Taylor's avatar
Angie Taylor
5d

Thank you for representing us and giving us a voice when it felt like the whole world had gone mad. It was worth fighting for even though it didn’t end in a win.

Reply
Share
127 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alex Berenson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture