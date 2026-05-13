Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Brogan12's avatar
Brogan12
1hEdited

Anyone watch the ENTIRE 2020 wuh flu whistleblower (James O' Erdman a senior CIA intelligence officer)) testimony this morning? Not ONE DEM in the room. Radcliffe and the CIA are in the HOT seat after today! Watching Senator Ron Johnson's passion for exposing the massive cover UP is why we elect those like HIM!

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It's True's avatar
It's True
1h

You are right: probably not. It isn’t about journalism, it is about power over everyone else.

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