Joe Nocera is one of the top business reporters and editors of the last 40 years — and hardly a conservative.

He’s now working for The Free Press. Last night, he took a look at the facts of Berenson v Biden and became the first mainstream journalist to explain the case, and why my settlement with Department of Justice on Monday matters so much.

Does this piece mean the legacy media will finally admit the truth about the way White House and Pfizer conspired to silence me in 2021?

Probably not. But if anything can move the needle, this will.

—

(To celebrate the settlement, 20 percent subscription sale back in effect through midnight only. Get the chance to comment, and full archive access!)

—

The piece is here — well worth your time.