Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Some Dude in Ohio's avatar
Some Dude in Ohio
10hEdited

Alex, congratulations on your victory.

The sad thing is that this victory comes years after the fact and without any acknowledgement from the media that helped perpetuate the problem by not reporting on it. (How many times have we heard "silence is violence" when it has gone in the other direction?)

Far too many people still believe the narrative that Covid began from natural sources (remember the New York Times actually using the words "raccoon dogs"?), that it was incredibly fatal (as opposed to "the straw that broke the camel's back" for already sick/obese patients while being four days of sniffles for the rest of us), and that the pandemic ended only because of the vaccines provided by our benevolent overlords at Pfizer and Moderna.

Far too many people will go to their graves still believing these stories. Not just because of the natural human resistance to admitting that they were wrong ... but also because the media won't report on the truth.

To put it another way ... I hope you take every cent of that $150K and use it to pound the remaining defendants.

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Unacceptable Risk's avatar
Unacceptable Risk
10h

Get after Pfizer and those criminals next.

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