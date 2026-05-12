I have a confession.

I almost didn’t take the deal.

Last week, I went to a dinner honoring Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, the director of the National Institutes of Health. As you likely know, Dr. Anthony Fauci and the health bureaucracy wanted to destroy Jay in 2020 for the crime of being honest about Covid. Now he runs the $50 billion federal agency that tried to silence him.

Meanwhile, James Lawrence, my lawyer, was talking to the Justice Department about settling Berenson v Biden, my lawsuit over the 2021 conspiracy between Biden administration and Pfizer officials to force me off Twitter. We had already given ground by agreeing we did not need a consent decree binding the government in the future. The money on the table ($150,000) was enough to represent a meaningful settlement and fund the case for a while as we pursued the Pfizer defendants, but not life-changing.

But James insisted the government admit in any settlement what the Biden administration had done — not merely “inducing” or jawboning Twitter to ban my account, but effectively coercing the company against the wishes of its top executives by joining the power of the White House with Pfizer against me.

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(Standing against power. With your help.)

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One would think President Trump’s Justice Department would happily make that admission about the Biden administration. But with the White House under fire for its own skirmishes with the media, the federal lawyers didn’t seem interested.

Free speech is great, until you’re the one who has to put up with all those annoying journalists and questions.

On Thursday night, Jay — a serious scientist and a good guy — repeatedly mentioned the censorship I had faced to the crowd. And as I walked out of dinner, I thought to myself: Jay is right. I WAS CENSORED.

And yet.

For years, the mainstream media has engaged in what can only be called gaslighting by refusing to report on this case, even as James and I have steadily unearthed documents showing how senior Biden administration and Pfizer officials worked together to silence me.

This process began in 2022 with the initial discovery I won from Twitter after successfully suing in Berenson v Twitter, continued with access to “Twitter Files” in 2023 and Elon Musk’s personal intervention in 2024 to push X to search its files more thoroughly, and even included information Congressional investigators dug up. We have so much evidence now sometimes I have to reread it to make sure I get all the details right.

The problem has never been the facts.

The problem has been — well, twofold.

First, the law. It is hard to win damages suits against the federal government. This fact might seem counterintuitive, with federal judges issuing injunctions against the Trump administration seemingly hourly.

But those are injunctions, they are meant to stop ongoing policies. They are not really applicable to my case. The Biden administration is gone (and even before it was gone, Musk had taken over Twitter and largely ended its censorship policies).

I don’t need an injunction. I need compensation for harm already done to me, the loss of my key platform at the key moment in the fight over mRNA jabs and free choice, the summer of 2021, as millions of people were reading my Twitter posts.

Believe it or not, those damages are not available under current laws for the core violation of my First Amendment rights. Only the Supreme Court or Congress can change that reality. Neither seems to want to do so.

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But the media blackout was and is its own problem.

The evidence we’ve found — the Slack chats, the emails, the memorialized conversations — proves what happened.

Imagine if hard evidence showed top Trump administration and ExxonMobil officials working together to force social media companies to ban a journalist writing about climate change. The story would be a national scandal. If the journalist sued, the legacy media would cover every twist and turn.

But what happened to me doesn’t make my old colleagues at the New York Times proud. The fact a Democratic administration conspired with a hugely profitable company to silence an independent journalist isn’t a great look.

The legacy’s response has simply been to ignore it. And so for years now, James and I have fought this legal battle — against the United States government and one of the world’s largest companies, against some of the most highly paid lawyers in the United States — alone.

Sometimes even I found myself questioning, did White House and Pfizer officials really try to censor me in secret? Though I know they did.

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(Though not quite alone. You’ve all been part of this fight too. And it is not over.)

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I knew last week if I didn’t settle with the government, we would likely be stuck next year asking the Supreme Court to make new law by extending my rights to sue for money damages. Could we win? Of course we could based on the facts. But we would face long odds.

Still, after hearing Jay last week, I realized something: I was not settling unless the government admitted what the Biden Administration had done. Not just because the admission will help the remaining part of the suit against Pfizer.

Because someone had to be willing to tell the truth about what happened in 2021 or I would go down swinging. They’d admit reality, or we would take our chances.

I got home late, too late to call James and tell him what I’d decided.

Instead, amazingly, I woke up Friday to a text from James telling me the Justice Department had accepted the language he’d proposed.

Whew.

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Disfavored speech like Plaintiff’s.

Yeah, it sure was disfavored.

The fight isn’t over, of course.

I am still pursuing Pfizer board member Dr. Scott Gottlieb and chairman Albert Bourla for their role in the conspiracy.

But no matter what, the federal government has now officially admitted its role forcing Twitter to ban me in 2021. Whether or not the mainstream media ever reports the truth of my case, that admission can never go away.

Again, this would not have happened without you. Not just your financial support, but all the emails and comments encouraging the fight. I cannot thank you enough.

Many of you offered congratulations after I reported the settlement — even Elon Musk, who responded to an email I had sent him thanking him for his help with the most Elon of responses, the single word “Cool.”

That was the second-most awesome thing that happened yesterday.

The most awesome came last night. When my phone lit up with a call from Jay.

Who said, simply, “You did it, man.”

No.

We did it.

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(Yesterday’s piece)