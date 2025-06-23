THANK YOU!
Hundreds of you signed up this weekend. I appreciate the vote of confidence more than you know.
The money matters. Knowing that you’re out there - that you believe - matters more.
I won’t lie: taking on powerful people and companies, trying to unearth truths they want to hide, is exhilarating. I feel like I was born for it. But doing it alone, without a big news organization, can feel like walking a tightrope. Your support is the net.
Home-court advantage is real.1
So thanks. Onward.
—
(And yes, you can still sign up for the regular price.)
1
One quick note to paid subscribers - I know some of you tried to sign up or switch to the discounted offer. I don’t think Substack makes that option available. I’m going to see if it is possible for future campaigns. I apologize for any confusion this weekend.
Alex... Glad to support you. Really appreciate the work you do. Your track record for being right is excellent.
About your note to paid subscribers who somehow do not qualify for the discount, the option for you, Alex, is simple:
Offer us the discount at the time our subscription expires. Make it so.