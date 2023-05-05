Tell Your Children
A new study out of Denmark has the most disturbing findings yet about the link between cannabis and schizophrenia
Cannabis now causes up to 1 in 4 cases of newly diagnosed schizophrenia in young men, Danish researchers have found.
Based on their analysis, cannabis is now by far the highest non-genetic risk factor for schizophrenia, a devastating mental illness.
Schizophrenia’s best-known symptoms are paranoia and hallucinations, but the illness also damages motivatio…
