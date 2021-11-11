Taiwan blocks second Pfizer doses for teens
And they aren't even CONSIDERING allowing kids 5-11 to get Covid vaccinated at this point
Because of myocarditis.
Rare, mild myocarditis.
Except it’s neither of those things.
Imma say it again: if you let your healthy teen - much less your healthy child - get this vaccine, you are insane.
The public health frenzy to vaccinate kids is the ultimate example of process at all costs, the flywheel spinning ever faster, unmoored from reality.
