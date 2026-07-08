Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan_in_MO's avatar
Dan_in_MO
15h

Honestly after all these years, going all the way back to Walter Duranty and the latest shoddy reporting of Graham Planter I simply do not understand why everyone still fawns and gives credibility to the New Times. That paper and it's employees are nothing but propagandists and quite frankly don't deserve the expenditure of energy the receive on the web.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Bradley's avatar
Bradley
16h

Shush will you! We want Platner to stay in the race.

Reply
Share
3 replies
51 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alex Berenson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture