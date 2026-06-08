Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Derek Davis's avatar
Derek Davis
1h

Alex, the people who still want good content like yours on Substack can find it, regardless of what management promotes. The key point is the commitment to free speech, as you discussed in a previous post. Are you going to call them out about that?

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Ohmboy's avatar
Ohmboy
1h

Wherever you go, I will follow you there. That said, what a bummer that Substack is now using AI censors and leaning left. Boo hiss.

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