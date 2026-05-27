Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Shari's avatar
Shari
20h

I would argue we've done close to nothing to actually extend life. The differences we see among countries are due to infant mortality, not people who reach adulthood live longer.

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
20h

Plot twist: it’s the Whoop making him sick due to the EMFs it’s transmitting to its body as the body was never designed to have external EMFs interacting with the bodies natural EMFs: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/how-trump-and-rfk-are-advancing-transhumanism

Second, the GLP1 craze is a horror just waiting to happen. I’ve we tried about that already but GLP1s deteriorate mental health, destroy the pancreases, and have a black box warning for tumor growth. A black box warning! The worse that a drug can get. We’ll hear of the damages from GLP1s here shortly in the coming years: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-hidden-struggle-in-health-care

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