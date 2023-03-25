Still offering free(ish) signed first editions of PANDEMIA
Remember, if you're a Founding Member (the $300/year level), I owe you one. A bunch of you responded to last week's reminder - and I've never been so happy to send books.
I aim to please!
Last week, I sent out this reminder:
I got caught up sending all the signed copies of Pandemia and Tell Your Children I owed folks, which means it’s time for me to remind you -
If you are a founding member and would like one, please email me your address at signedpandemiacopy@gmail.com and I’ll mail one. It may take a couple weeks, but I W…
