7h

If you think Israel is even remotely implicated in the supposed starvation in Gaza you have a very poor understanding of events taking place there. Do your homework!

6h

Alex, you are misrepresenting Darryl Cooper and you should spend the hours listening to his entire podcast.

He has been extremely vocal about how horribly the Jews have suffered throughout history and that the Nazis were evil and systematically killed the Jews. His description of the atrocities Jews endured during the pograms in Europe literally made me weep in my car. He denoted in very great detail how one Ukrainian Jew was shot by the Nazis and thrown in a ditch filled with dead bodies and had to fake death in order to survive.

What he refuses to do is hold the Holocaust above every other form of mass suffering that humanity has brought upon each other, and that is likely why he draws the ire of some Jews. Cooper rejects this line of thought and believe suffering is akin to suffering. The Holocaust is extremely horrific but so is the Cambodian genocide, and other forms of mass murder. But many Jews will tell you if you think the Holocaust isn't the absolute worst thing humanity has done, then it's because you're an anti-semite. Even mentioning the Holocaust alongside other atrocities like African American slavery will get you attacked for trying to diminish what the Holocaust was.

There is a deep form of propaganda that tries to convince people that criticizing Israel is the same as anti-semitism. In the SF Bay Area, there are massive billboards that try to gaslight people into thinking that if you criticize Israel but you don't criticize Congo or Sudan, then you are basically an anti-semite. This is obvious propaganda but I'm sure many people will fall for it.

