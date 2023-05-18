Social media censorship update: the Supreme Court keeps its Section 230 powder dry
The highest court today ruled for Twitter and other social media companies against plaintiffs who sued them over hosting terrorist videos. The ruling is a major victory for the companies. Or is it?
On Thursday, the Supreme Court unanimously found that social media companies cannot be held liable for hosting content from terrorist groups like the Islamic State.
But the biggest legal question facing social media companies, and the hundreds of millions of Americans who use them, remained unanswered. The Court made no judgment on the federal law called…
