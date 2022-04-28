So you’re saying there’s a chance?
Hey Twitter, check your email: requests for discovery and depositions coming in three, two, one…
That went well.
Until Judge William Alsup actually rules, we won’t know if Berenson v Twitter has survived the motion to dismiss.
But it’s fair to say today’s hearing did not go as Twitter’s high-priced counsel expected. Especially the first 15 minutes, when Alsup repeatedly berated Twitter for its claim that settled law meant he had to dismiss the case.
A…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.