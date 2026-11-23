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Sometimes they get busy and forget to lie.

On Saturday, the Washington Post decided to push masks for Thanksgiving travelers. “There are still good reasons to wear one when you fly,” the Post wrote.

The piece was entirely forgettable, quoting the usual health bureaucrats offering the usual exhortations — Do you care about your fellow man or are you an evil Republican who once misgendered a barista?

Except.

Late in the article, the Post asked just what type of mask hypochondriac safety-conscious travelers might want. The article recommended N95s (the tight-fitted “respirators” that are supposed to block at least 95 percent of small particles), and told readers to “look for a mask that rests snugly around your nose, cheeks and chin without leaving large gaps that allow air to leak around the edges.”

That wasn’t the interesting part.

This was the interesting part:

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Oh.

In other words: surgical and cloth masks are useless. (N95s are likely close to useless against respiratory viruses too, but put that fact aside).

If you’ve forgotten (you haven’t forgotten), N95s were nearly impossible to find during 2020. The only masks most Americans ever wore were either surgical — or, even more stupidly, cloth.

Yes, six years too late, the Post just accidentally admitted the mask mandates blue-state politicians and health bureaucrats imposed in 2020, the mandates that caused massive political, cultural, and legal battles — they were useless.

Pure theater.

Like this kind of theater, courtesy of, oh, the Washington Post:

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I want to laugh at this.

As I think you can see, I am trying to laugh at this.

But I can’t help but find it enraging.

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