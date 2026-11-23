THE 26% UNREPORTED TRUTHS THANKSGIVING SALE IS ON!
SUPPORT STORIES LIKE THIS — AND GET THE CHANCE TO COMMENT, ARCHIVE ACCESS, PLUS NO PAYWALLS EVER — FOR PENNIES A DAY!
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Sometimes they get busy and forget to lie.
On Saturday, the Washington Post decided to push masks for Thanksgiving travelers. “There are still good reasons to wear one when you fly,” the Post wrote.1
The piece was entirely forgettable, quoting the usual health bureaucrats offering the usual exhortations — Do you care about your fellow man or are you an evil Republican who once misgendered a barista?
Except.
Late in the article, the Post asked just what type of mask
hypochondriac safety-conscious travelers might want. The article recommended N95s (the tight-fitted “respirators” that are supposed to block at least 95 percent of small particles), and told readers to “look for a mask that rests snugly around your nose, cheeks and chin without leaving large gaps that allow air to leak around the edges.”
That wasn’t the interesting part.
This was the interesting part:
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Oh.
In other words: surgical and cloth masks are useless. (N95s are likely close to useless against respiratory viruses too, but put that fact aside).
If you’ve forgotten (you haven’t forgotten), N95s were nearly impossible to find during 2020. The only masks most Americans ever wore were either surgical — or, even more stupidly, cloth.
Yes, six years too late, the Post just accidentally admitted the mask mandates blue-state politicians and health bureaucrats imposed in 2020, the mandates that caused massive political, cultural, and legal battles — they were useless.
Pure theater.
Like this kind of theater, courtesy of, oh, the Washington Post:
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I want to laugh at this.
As I think you can see, I am trying to laugh at this.
But I can’t help but find it enraging.
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SUPPORT THE WORK YOU CAN’T GET ANYWHERE ELSE WITH A SUBSCRIPTION!
The article’s logic was ironclad: “Wearing a mask is a simple way to let friends, family, and fellow travelers know you are neurotic and insufferable,” the Post explained. “That way they can give you extra space and avoid doing or saying anything that might upset you.”
At least I think that’s what it said. I didn’t read it all that carefully.
The more frustrating part of all of this - for me - is the lack of accountability. None of the blue state tyrants got voted out. Not a single one. And outlets like the Washington Post are free to say this nonsense with impunity and don't feel obligated one bit to admit that it contradicts what they were saying six years ago because their readers just don't care. It's infuriating.
I have to admire the level of chutzpah that the Left exhibits on a regular basis. They take some ridiculous position, ridicule and shame those who disagree ... then years later, not only do they contradict what they said earlier, they do it with the usual smug, anybody-who-knows-anything-knows-this air of superiority, without a hint of apology or contrition.
Before you know it, they'll be telling us that biological men could never be women, and how in the world could any rational person believe otherwise?