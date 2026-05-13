Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Joe M's avatar
Joe M
4h

I don’t always comment, but I thought I would on this post. I have been following Alex since the early days of the pandemic. Like many folks, I look for news information from outlets that have some integrity. I have found this in Alex Berenson. He’s exceptionally honest, even when I disagree with him, which I find refreshing in an age when many have become very factious. Of course, I am biased against government and big business control (much like the founding fathers and the likes of John Locke); nevertheless, it’s been the most worthwhile and honestly informative subscription I’ve had over the past 5 or 6 six years. I don’t think you’d be disappointed. And no, I don’t personally know Alex, nor have I’ve ever met him.

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Brammymiami's avatar
Brammymiami
2h

Feel the same. If I gain value, I WANT to support to ensure it continues. I may not always 100 percent agree with Alex's take on every single topic, but I do come away from each piece with something of value and enriched in perspective and detail. I would be saddened if he left UT in order to write more novels because he needed to ring the cash register.

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