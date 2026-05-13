Six hours left on the Unreported Truths subscription sale!
It's now or never (for a couple of months, anyway)!
Last night, someone emailed to complain about the email announcing a one-day sale on UT subscriptions.
This happens every once in a while. I understand these pitches can be annoying, and I try to limit them.
Yes, this sale! Which expires at midnight!
But I gotta say: free Unreported Truths readers get a good deal. On average, I write several times a week, with nearly all new articles are open to all — without ads. I have resisted ads because I want to keep the equation simple. I work for you.
No ads and no paywalls means I have to ask for your support. It seems like a small price to pay. If these notes really annoy you, you can always delete them. And paid subscribers do get some perks, like archive access and the chance to comment. Those only seem fair. (Founding members will soon get an added bonus.)
So I’m sorry if these notes annoy you. They are how I keep UT strong, support my family, and take on Big Pharma and other miscreants. I do promise I won’t run another sale until the summer — so no more notes like this for a bit. I hope you’ll take advantage of this one.
Which means you should sign up now!
I don’t always comment, but I thought I would on this post. I have been following Alex since the early days of the pandemic. Like many folks, I look for news information from outlets that have some integrity. I have found this in Alex Berenson. He’s exceptionally honest, even when I disagree with him, which I find refreshing in an age when many have become very factious. Of course, I am biased against government and big business control (much like the founding fathers and the likes of John Locke); nevertheless, it’s been the most worthwhile and honestly informative subscription I’ve had over the past 5 or 6 six years. I don’t think you’d be disappointed. And no, I don’t personally know Alex, nor have I’ve ever met him.
Feel the same. If I gain value, I WANT to support to ensure it continues. I may not always 100 percent agree with Alex's take on every single topic, but I do come away from each piece with something of value and enriched in perspective and detail. I would be saddened if he left UT in order to write more novels because he needed to ring the cash register.