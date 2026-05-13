Last night, someone emailed to complain about the email announcing a one-day sale on UT subscriptions.

This happens every once in a while. I understand these pitches can be annoying, and I try to limit them.

Yes, this sale! Which expires at midnight!

But I gotta say: free Unreported Truths readers get a good deal. On average, I write several times a week, with nearly all new articles are open to all — without ads. I have resisted ads because I want to keep the equation simple. I work for you.

No ads and no paywalls means I have to ask for your support. It seems like a small price to pay. If these notes really annoy you, you can always delete them. And paid subscribers do get some perks, like archive access and the chance to comment. Those only seem fair. (Founding members will soon get an added bonus.)

So I’m sorry if these notes annoy you. They are how I keep UT strong, support my family, and take on Big Pharma and other miscreants. I do promise I won’t run another sale until the summer — so no more notes like this for a bit. I hope you’ll take advantage of this one.

Which means you should sign up now!

For 20% off!