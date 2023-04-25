Should I move Unreported Truths from Substack to Locals/Rumble?
Locals - a subscription service that is part of a content and hosting company called Rumble - has asked me to jump ship. Unreported Truths exists because of and for you, so I want your opinion.
Amazing but true, this Substack didn’t even exist two years ago.
I created Unreported Truths on Substack in May 2021 as a way to publish longer-form articles about Covid and the mRNA jabs than Twitter allowed. But as the shots failed and Twitter censored me in the summer of 2021, the Unreported Truths audience exploded.
Today more than 250,000 of you subs…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.