Scott Gottlieb just slandered me on live television
On CNBC, where he is a contributor, he just accused me of making "physical threats" against Tony Fauci; he is daring me to sue him for defamation, and I might take him up on that offer
This morning, CNBC anchor Joe Kernan asked Dr. Scott Gottlieb about my Substack last night showing he had asked Twitter to censor me last August, just before it did.
Gottlieb, who is a CNBC contributor, the former head of the Food and Drug Administration, and a Pfizer board member could have said almost anything in response:
Tony Fauci is a great American…
