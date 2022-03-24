Russia’s propaganda war is going as well as its real war. And not because of Twitter bans. The marketplace for ideas works.
The Russian failure proves yet again Big Tech censorship is counterproductive and useless. Too bad mRNA vaccine fanatics can't see the problem is their product, not "misinformation."
If the Covid vaccines worked, no one would be reading this email.
“Misinformation” is not a thing. Misinformation is the other side of a debate, facts and data the would-be censors don’t like.
Flat-out lies are a thing. But flat-out lies don’t work. Despite what the censorship-loving woke mob says, they may actually work less well than they ever have, bec…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.