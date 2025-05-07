Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AKG's avatar
AKG
5h

Awesome news! Dr. Prasad's followers have all been waiting for this!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Jennie Lucas's avatar
Jennie Lucas
5h

The ENTIRE reason I voted for Trump was to fix all this shit and it seems like RFK and his merry band of renegades are up to the task!!! Sooooooooo pumped!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
69 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alex Berenson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture