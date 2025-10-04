Unreported Truths

Demeisen
There are either things as responsibility and causality, or there are not. He probably should have been executed as guilty in every sense (incl. the "sad case" of choosing to use mind-altering substances when he seemed to have the resources to know better) or as an unreliable sociopath (you can say "put down as a rabid animal" if you like).

The more of these egregious cases are allowed to slip by due to AWFUL guilt, or globalist relativism, or whatever, the sooner we will come to a place where there will be no nuance, and the hand-wringing "nice liberals" will like that less.

No, that's not a threat. It's a simple observation that all the strong competent people are gritting their teeth and hoping sanity will prevail. Every "in your face" maneuver to the contrary, like assassinating reasonable people, just convinces us the left and their urban attack minions will not succumb to civilized measures.

Intelligent Dasein
If I must endure the inanity of a post sent multiple times, then I am going to repeat my comment multiple times, and I don't want to hear any guff about it, either. And the comment is this:

Sorry, no. I am not going along with Alex on this one. There is no drug, either licit or illicit, either prescribed or unprescribed, that can ever MAKE anybody do anything (such as commit a crime). There was no reason for introducing either insanity or intoxication into this case whatsoever. The murderer should have been tried and convicted just like anybody else would have been. I say the same thing to people who claim that homicides/suicides are caused by SSRIs (and to drunks who claim the alcohol made them do it, for that matter).

