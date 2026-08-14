Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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JLK's avatar
JLK
6h

This is so very sad to me. He was tempted by money. He could very well have been an awesome middle school teacher. I see him as a victim of the leftist crap - he was encouraged to lie to support an evil ideology.

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2 replies by Alex Berenson and others
Jim Stewart's avatar
Jim Stewart
7h

Unlike the left, I won't celebrate or disparage Jason Arday. If it turns out that he killed himself over this incident that is truly tragic. It's such a permanent solution to what would probably have been a temporary problem in his life.

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