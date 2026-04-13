Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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David Young's avatar
David Young
21h

Battacharia is another reason I voted for Trump. He is the only President since Roosevelt who has a the courage and penchant for reform. Let's hope they stick to their guns.

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Unacceptable Risk's avatar
Unacceptable Risk
21h

Who in their right mind would agree to being tested with one of these useless and potentially dangerous jabs?

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