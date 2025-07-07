People who received three or more mRNA Covid shots died much more quickly of pancreatic cancer than those who did not, Japanese researchers have found.

The results remained statistically significant after adjusting for the severity of the cancer and the treatments the patients had undergone. The researchers suggested an unusual immune change from the mRNA shots might make the tumors spread faster.

Earlier papers have reported small but disturbing increases in overall deaths from some cancers in Japan since 2021.

The new study, which was peer-reviewed and published June 16 in the journal Cancers, goes significantly further. The researchers were able to follow individual patients by vaccine status, a step the earlier papers have not taken.

They found patients who had received at least three mRNA shots — the original regimen plus at least one booster — died notably faster than those who had taken two or fewer shots.

The researchers conducted the study after noticing that survival rates for pancreatic cancer decreased at their hospital in 2022 and 2023, reversing years of slow gains. Pancreatic cancer is among the most aggressive cancers and is rarely caught until it has spread. Its five-year survival rate is only 13 percent, making it the third-leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States.

When the Japanese scientists examined patients by mRNA Covid shot status, they found those who had received three or more shots had a median survival of just over 10 months. Those who had gotten two or fewer shots lived almost 15 months.

Even when they matched patients one-to-one to try to equalize them by tumor spread, they found those who had received more shots died three months sooner.

(Bad news for the mRNA jabbed. The left chart shows outcomes for all patients, the right shows that even when jabbed and unjabbed are matched, the jabbed die more quickly.)

The researchers then examined levels of an unusual kind of complex protein called an IgG4 antibody in their patients.

Our immune systems produce antibodies to target potential threats — not just foreign invaders like viruses but also our own malignant cells. But IgG4 antibodies are much less effective than other antibodies at destroying their targets.

Since late 2022, researchers have known that people who receive three or more mRNA Covid shots generally have far higher levels of IgG4 antibodies against Covid than everyone else.

A Spanish paper earlier this year showed that people with high IgG4 levels were more likely to be infected with Covid than those who weren’t (yes, that finding suggests the mRNA jabs actually increase the risk of Covid in the long run).

But until now, researchers have not found evidence that high IgG4 levels from mRNA shots may have dangers beyond Covid.

These scientists did. They found that pancreatic cancer patients who had three or more shots tended to have much higher levels of IgG4 as well as shorter life expectancies.

“Repeated vaccination is a poor prognostic factor in PC [pancreatic cancer] patients. Repeated vaccination increased the serum total and spike-specific IgG4 levels, which may be associated with a poor prognosis,” the researchers noted.

Notably, the finding comes less than two months after former President Biden — who received at least six mRNA shots — revealed his own grim cancer diagnosis. Biden has prostate cancer, not pancreatic cancer, of course.

But his type of prostate cancer has spread much further than typical prostate malignancies - and has survival outcomes more like pancreatic cancer than a typical slow-growing prostate cancer.

The fact that Japanese physicians published the finding is not a surprise.

Since 2021, American scientists have shied away from conducting research into the potential dangers of the mRNAs, which the Biden Administration aggressively promoted and the National Institutes of Health helped developed.

With Dr. Jay Bhattacharya now running the NIH under Robert F. Kennedy Jr., perhaps that white wall of silence will finally crack.