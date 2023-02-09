Remember when the Biden administration said I was a "terrorist threat"? True story.
One year ago, the White House assault on free speech reached new heights. I'm resending this piece from Feb. 9, 2022 in its entirety. We cannot forget what they tried to do.
NOTE TO READERS:
Fortunately, the Department of Homeland Security has backed off its insane effort a year ago to define skepticism about “government institutions” as a terrorist threat.
It updates these “National Terrorism Advisory System” bulletins every few months. The newest one, released November 30, makes no mention of “misleading narratives” or “mis…
