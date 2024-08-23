Sorry for the slow publication pace the last couple of weeks.

I’ve been busy helping James Lawrence, my lawyer, work on an amended complaint for Berenson v Biden, my lawsuit against White House and Pfizer officials for their 2021 conspiracy to make Twitter censor and ban me. For months, at Elon Musk’s direction, X has opened its archives to help us understand what happened in 2021.

Turns out the real story, and in particular my fifth strike and permanent ban, is shocking, with twists even James and I did not expect. In an honest media world, the amended complaint would receive a LOT of attention when we file it. In this world you can expect it talked about on Substack and X and probably nowhere else.

No matter, the facts we will present are equally powerful either way. (You’ll be able to read my article about it - like the first installment - on X, as Elon and X requested in return for providing the documents.)



I am actually a little frustrated at having to focus on the complaint, when there’s so much news to write about.

It’s not just the presidential campaign. The terrible news for Covid jabs keeps piling up. This summer has not been good for mRNA fanatics (or respiratory virus vaccine pushers more generally).

I promise I’ll get back to breaking stories as soon as possible.

But Berenson v Biden is just too important.

The truth is, the suit is only partly about what happened to me. In September 2021, after Twitter banned me at the demand of the conspirators, Joe Biden instituted employer-driven Covid vaccine mandates for healthy adults. Before the Supreme Court struck them down in January 2022, tens of millions of Americans were given mRNA shots they did not want.

Some of them - I don’t know how many, but some - would not have been vaccinated if Twitter had not censored me. How can I be sure? Well, the defendants were sure. That’s why they wanted me gone.

So, as I posted on X last night (read bottom to top):

And yeah, I know EVER is a mighty long time.

But I mean it.

