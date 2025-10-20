James Lawrence and I spent much of last week discussing an appeal of Berenson v Biden. The deadline to ask the Second Circuit to rehear Judge Jessica G.L. Clarke’s dismissal of the case is fast approaching. More coming on our next moves soon.
Even more exciting, I have a couple of other and longer pieces cooking… including a fascinating look at a well-known writer who is something of a feminist icon.
Like Emily Witt and Molly Jong-Fast, this woman’s story (and her apparent inability to see how it might be perceived by anyone who isn’t super-woke) goes a long way to explaining our current political moment… but it also is just an amazing tale. It’s requiring significant reporting, but I think it’s worth the trouble. I hope you’ll agree.
—
(I love the smell of reporting in the morning… but I can’t do it without you.)
—
(Tick tick tick)
—
Welcome back Alex and good luck!
Anna Wintour and Condé Nast sell luxury beliefs with luxury goods. They share a parent company with Reddit, which is a cesspool for leftist violence. Feminism has poisoned gender relations through these glossy magazines: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/conde-nast-vanity-fair-vogue-new-yorker-subversion