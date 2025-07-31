That’s my company name. I thought it was a clever play on Deep Blue, the IBM supercomputer that became the first computer to beat the best human player.

Once again, being clever has cost me. I don’t know why Amex is flagging it (it’s possible they think the site is porn - hah, it’s TRUTH porn). But they are, as I’ve heard from a bunch of you.

I apologize. I have asked for Substack’s help but haven’t heard back yet. So, please, don’t cancel your card, it’s not fraud… it’s the opposite!

(And if you aren’t a subscriber, you can step up and support my work — from Vinay Prasad to keeping the New York Times honest — here, for pennies a day.)

(Remember when the only thing computers were better at was chess?)

