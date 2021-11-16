Quick correction
I already changed it in the piece and a made a note at the bottom, but this article is so important that I want to post the correction separately too
Two numbers in the Pfizer trial story were reversed: one vaccine recipient died of a Covid-related illness, compared to two who received placebo.
All other numbers are correct.
I regret the error.
