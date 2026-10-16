Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Oklp's avatar
Oklp
Oct 16

To hell with ukraine. We have wasted so much on that dump and we did start thia war in 2014 with that idiotic coup. Russia went in to save the breakaway provinces after the coup and you know what, none of America's business. Just like the european vassals have used us for too long. The Iran war was idiotic but dumping this shithole in eastern Europe is something that should have happened on January 17, 2025. Finally some good news to dump the midget and the shithole.

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Bernadette's avatar
Bernadette
Oct 16

I’ll be perfectly honest. I feel like I have no reliable information, and therefore no real deep understanding, on what is going on in Ukraine. I do know that Russia is still Europe’s biggest supplier of energy, and if Europe really wants to end this conflict, they should figure out how to starve the beast first.

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