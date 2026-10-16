In a year of self-inflicted wounds for President Trump, none cut deeper than his promise last week to lift sanctions and let Russia export billions of dollars of diesel.

Even many Republican politicians hate it. And they should.

First, the backstory.

Diesel is crucial in the Northeast for heating, the Midwest for farming, and everywhere for trucking. But diesel prices have risen 70 percent in a year, to $6.20 a gallon nationally. That increase is driving overall inflation — wholesale prices rose 1.3 percent in September for the month, not annually.

So diesel costs have become a huge issue in midterm elections. They may be the top reason red states like Kansas and Iowa are suddenly in play for Democrats.

The Trump Administration has tried to get prices down, including suspending federal taxes for diesel fuel and pushing Europe to release 100 million barrels of diesel from emergency stockpiles. Nothing has worked. While crude oil prices remain in the $100 a barrel range, wholesale diesel prices are over $200, a gap that highlights the shortage of diesel and diesel refining capacity worldwide.

Two main factors are behind that shortage: the Iran war, which has cut diesel exports from the Middle East, and Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian refineries, which have almost ended Russian exports. Trump blames the Ukrainian attacks; the legacy media blames the Iran war. Not surprisingly, the truth is somewhere in the middle.

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(The truth. Wherever it stands. It’s all I know how to do. With your help.)

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But Trump has grown angry with Ukraine and its president, Volodymyr Zelensky, for the refinery attacks.

And on Oct. 9 he announced the United States would let Russia and Vladimir Putin export about 36 million barrels of diesel over the next several months.

Did Trump really think the deal would meaningfully cut diesel prices? 36 million barrels covers barely a day of worldwide use. And even if the deal goes ahead, only a fraction of the oil would leave Russia until well after Election Day.

In fact, oil markets have barely responded.

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(A blue wave rises. Diesel prices per gallon in the last 12 months.)

SOURCE

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So if Trump knew the deal had little chance of cutting prices, why do it? Why help Putin?

Because aiding the Kremlin was a feature, not a bug. Trump wanted to punish Ukraine for the attacks and push it towards a ceasefire with Russia, as he has since his second term began.

He’s making a catastrophic mistake.

In early 2025, it was possible to see Trump’s efforts to push Ukraine to a truce as wise.

At the time, it seemed as if Russia had used its edge in manpower to overtake Ukraine on the battlefield. Russian forces were grinding forward slowly but surely in the eastern industrial region called the Donbas. A truce, even if it forced Ukraine to give Russia the Donbas, would stop horrific bloodletting in a war that Ukraine could not win.

Except Ukraine and Zelensky didn’t see the fight that way.

They refused to accept losing as a fait accompli. In the last year, Ukraine has fought aggressively, using drones and mines to stop the Russian advance and even take back bits of the Donbas. The facts on the ground have changed, again.

The Russia’s response to the stalemate in the Donbas has been to attack Kiev’s civilian infrastructure with missiles and drones, trying to break Ukraine’s will to fight. The move is both ugly and unlikely to succeed. As I wrote in March, when the United States and Israel attacked Iran, efforts to win wars with airpower alone almost never do.

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(Vladimir, in happier times)

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Meanwhile the United States has continued to share intelligence and give military aid to Ukraine. Whatever one thinks of Zelensky (and that is a debate I do not want to have) or Putin’s ultimate aims (another debate I don’t want to have), Russia attacked Ukraine with the goal of undoing settled national borders.

It’s not in our interest, or the world’s, for that goal to succeed. And it is doubly hard to have any sympathy for the Kremlin’s war aims with Russia actively trying to make Kiev unlivable by attacking its water and electricity infrastructure (and no, the Ukrainian attacks on refineries are not equivalent).

Nor should anyone pretend Russia is an American ally. The Kremlin has not been an American ally in more than 80 years. This year, Russia has helped Iran target American bases and kill soldiers.

So allowing Russia to export diesel and replenish its coffers is a tactical failure and a strategic disaster. As he has so often this year, Trump is allowing his frustration with events he cannot control to cause him to lash out in counterproductive ways. He looks weak and resentful, and voters have noticed.

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A lot of you may not like this analysis. Stand with me BECAUSE I tell you what you don’t want to hear.

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It is almost certainly too late for Trump to change very many minds before Election Day. But that’s not why he should cancel the deal. Ukraine has the right to defend itself, and at a minimum the United States shouldn’t be helping Russia attack it.

Maybe Trump still thinks he can force Ukraine into a ceasefire. But even if that’s his goal, and even if that goal is noble (two dubious propositions at this point), he’s wrong. He can’t.

If he helps fund Russia’s war and its attacks on Kiev, he will forever stain his legacy.