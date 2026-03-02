Poll and open thread on the Iran war
So far, so good.
Whatever one thinks of the Trump administration’s decision to attack Iran without Congressional approval, the war’s first days have gone almost perfectly, aside from the death of four American troops. Any conflict that begins with the obliteration of the enemy’s top leaders is off to a good start. Iran appears unable to defend itself from American and Israeli airpower or launch meaningful counterattacks. The fact that stocks rose today is stunning. Wall Street clearly believes the war will not affect oil supplies worldwide, much less lead to a recession.
Still, we are less than 72 hours into this conflict. So what happens now? And how will it end. I want to know what you think, so I am offering a poll (open to all) and comments (subscribers-only).
Please join in. As a friend of mine texted another friend after last week’s Iran article, “You should read the comments in response to Alex’s post. Pretty intelligent discussion.” Let’s have another.
Very cautiously optimistic….I really hope we can minimize deaths of any American soldiers. Boots on the ground would be a horrible idea.
Fog of war. Domino effect emerging. Trump has decapitated hostile regimes in Venezuela and Iran. That will weaken Cuba, Russia, and China - the biggest threat. Pray for innocent civilians and that freedom will prevail without boots on the ground.
The New York Times published an article called "Trusting Khomeini" in 1979. It belongs in the fake news hall of shame. The “expert” author Richard Falk has studied or worked at Harvard, Yale, Princeton, UN, and Human Rights Watch.
“Thus, the depiction of him as fanatical, reactionary and the bearer of crude prejudices seems certainly and happily false. What is also encouraging is that his entourage of close advisers is uniformly composed of moderate, progressive individuals… the key appointees share a notable record of concern for human rights and seem eager to achieve economic development that results in a modern society oriented on satisfying the whole population's basic needs… Having created a new model of popular revolution based, for the most part, on nonviolent tactics, Iran may yet provide us with a desperately‐needed model of humane governance for a third‐world country.”