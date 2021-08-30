Barf bags for the reader, knee pads for the author: some very special journalism happening here. This would be a perfect Twitter hit, but I ain’t got Twitter no more, so…
Know what surprised these hard-working Pfizer scientists the most? Not how quickly efficacy fell or how fast antibodies vanished or how many people reported serious side effects!
No, wha…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.