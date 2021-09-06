Pay no attention to the spike proteins behind the curtain
British researchers find a potential mechanism for Covid vaccine-caused heart injury
The preprint came out in July, from scientists and physicians at the University of Bristol, one of Britain’s top universities.
Naturally, it has received almost no attention, even after they presented it in August at the European Society of Cardiology Congress. Research that raises doubts about the safety of the Covid vaccines - even indirectly - rarely …
