In Big Pharma, there are blockbusters.

Then there’s tirzepatide, the GLP-1 obesity drug Eli Lilly sells as Mounjaro and Zepbound.

Last month, Lilly reported it had sold almost $15 billion of tirzepatide — from April through June. Sales rose 70 percent compared to the same period in 2025. For all of 2026, Lilly is likely to sell more than $60 billion of tirzepatide globally, breaking the sales record Pfizer set in 2021 with (wait for it) its mRNA Covid shot.

Tirzepatide has something else in common with the mRNA shots too. It has never been proven in a clinical trial to reduce deaths against placebo in people who take it.

Defenders of the GLPs — and there are many — will call that comparison to the mRNAs unfair. They’re not necessarily wrong. Tirzepatide clearly can cause life-changing weight loss and blood sugar improvement in many people who take it.

Still, given how popular Mounjaro and Zepbound have become, patients and doctors really need more data on how they impact hard outcomes like heart attacks and cardiac deaths.

Unfortunately, they are years from getting it.

(To find out why — and what else about the GLPs you should know if you or someone you love is taking them — become a subscriber)