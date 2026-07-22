Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Captain Jessica's avatar
Captain Jessica
11h

Welcome to the LIGHT ALEX.

you must be reading "Turtles All The Way Down" book.

Its shocking to learn, NO childhood vax has been tested against a pure saline placebo.

TOTAL SCAM!!!

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
11h

This sounds conspiratorial to say, but until people realize that vaccines are one of the biggest pseudosciences out there, they will continue to ask “but why do or don’t we do this?”

Vaccines have been protected since the 80s by the government. Think about this: no other drug class gets this much protection, but vaccines do? Why: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/do-you-know-what-the-vaccine-information

I’m sure some older than me will remember the flu vaccine fiasco of the 70s that 60 mins covered and some also may remember the Cutter incident of polio in the 50s. Any other drug would’ve been halted, but for vaccines, we still push on? Why

There is so much political and pseudoscience behind this product and until readers ultimately see that, they will continue to ask, “but why do?”

I fear the answer is much darker than that, but that’s what I’ve seen.

And PS, there’s a reason there’s no controlled for vaccine trials, because if they ever thought about comparing vaccinated to unvaccinated they’d show that unvaccinated are entirely more healthy than those vaccinated: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/vaccinated-children-are-sicker-than

That would destroy the industry, hence the BS excuse, “it would be inhumane not to give everyone a vaccine.”

Excited for part 2 as I’ve covered this topic EXTENSIVELY and have a plethora of sources to share.

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