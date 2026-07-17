Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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JA Lee's avatar
JA Lee
8h

Congratulations to the email poster. As a 72 YO male, I followed a similar path and results with Mounjaro. 23 month, Weight loss of 106 pounds, 29% of total body weight. From someone who has tried everything including gastric Bypass surgery, this is a miracle drug for the morbidly obese. Some manageable side effects. Food noise is gone. Truly a miracle.

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AKG's avatar
AKG
8hEdited

This woman illustrates exactly how and when these drugs are a miracle! I agree wholeheartedly that obesity is a greater risk to health and well-being than GLP-1s. What seems suspect is the use of these meds by non-obese individuals to return to the weight they were in high school. Many of my affluent female friends who were previously in the higher tier of normal weight are now wearing size 2. And the ones who are willing to discuss their weight loss reveal that as soon as they stop using the drug, they immediately gain the weight back. I still think the other shoe might drop in a few years. (Add this comment to your tally for "wariness of side effects and secondhand tales of woe! Lol.)

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