Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Dick Schiendler's avatar
Dick Schiendler
Sep 29

Having experienced the last 6-7 years with COVID and the aftermath, why would anyone trust a pharmaceutical company's test results? Furthermore, why is FDA approval important? The FDA has direct links to the pharmaceutical companies. There is absolutely no scientific independence with pharmaceutical studies. I think we need to develop a completely new testing model outside of government and the drug companies, which is easier said than done.

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SeaElleAre's avatar
SeaElleAre
Sep 29

Where there is no pain, there is no gain. Anytime you push the easy button on health, you suffer consequences. Time will expose this one. It always does.

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