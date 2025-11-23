Unreported Truths

Ilene Heller
4h

"... the choices we made in 2020." The choices WE made in 2020?! WE the people didn't make those choices (at least at the beginning) in 2020 - they were made for us - with disastrous results!

I was a nurse in the public school system in NYC in 2020. It was just me & a handful of other nurses who fought like crazy against all the horrors being perpetrated - school closures, masks, distancing, mandatory testing, mandatory vaccines, etc. Not a peep from the teachers, the union (UFT), the principals - in fact, all of them were in favor of & complicit in the debacle. I ended up retiring in March 2021 because I would have been fired for refusing the vaccine (thanks, Mayor DiBlasio).

And any being with 2 brain cells to rub together would have been aware that mass closure of businesses would lead to economic disaster. It was obvious from Day One that the lockdowns were total bull____ when houses of worship were forced to close but liquor stores were allowed to remain open.

And yes, there was a wealth transfer - maybe the largest one in the history of the world. Was that the point of the lockdowns? Or was it to get rid of Donald Trump? For what end was the perpetration of mass suffering (& I'm not talking about the virus)?

AND (finally) - absolutely no one has been held accountable!

Dom Salvatori
5h

"by lean I meant fall over"

Alex, you are truly a wordsmith

