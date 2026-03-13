For years, some UT readers have pushed me for more podcasts and live interviews.

I have mostly held off - writing is my passion, after all.

But the success of last Saturday’s discussion about the Food and Drug Agency with Emily Kopp has convinced me to take another look. The fact Substack makes these videos easy to make and join doesn’t hurt either.

So: I want your input.

One possibility is a regular weekly spot. I would look for guests, but if I could not find somebody I liked, I’d just riff on a new (or old) story for 30 minutes to an hour. A weekly format would make me commit to the project, but it could also be a burden. Or I could have a less regular format and just interview people every so often.

What do you think?

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Also - if you have specific topics you’d like me to discuss or guests you’d like to see - another Substacker, a politician, a medical expert, whoever - feel free to offer them in the comments, which today are open to all. (Ideally keep them realistic - a senator might be reasonable, President Trump probably is not.)

And do I need a better, more studio-like background?

Over to you.

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Remember, this is your chance to name guests and topics! Speak now or hold your peace.