Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Scott's avatar
Scott
10h

RFK definitely if you could get him.

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Greg's avatar
Greg
10h

I’d be interested to see you interview Aaron Siri. You both seem to have honest approaches to vaccine safety but arrive at different conclusions, so I’d like to get a better understanding of why interpret the data differently.

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