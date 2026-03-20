Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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SeaElleAre's avatar
SeaElleAre
11h

This is the plan of the devil. Break down the family unit - with strong fathers and a loving marital bond to build security in children - and you break down civilization. Don't believe me, look at the inner-city community with spawn all over and zero fathers at the head of the house. Chaos

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Anna's avatar
Anna
11h

I actually laughed when I saw that the article suggested this type of “arrangement” would lighten the mental load or at least that some portion of society believed it would.

This “reasoning” explains a lot about left wing “logic” lol.

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