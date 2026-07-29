Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Beckster's avatar
Beckster
4h

"My Mommy owns a townhouse that's worth upwards of $8 million dollars, and the government is making me FILL OUT A FORM. I am deeply oppressed. Boo hoo for me."

What's wrong with these people? So snarky and arrogant and juvenile. I'm starting to think that never the twain shall meet - no hope of ever finding any common ground. I just want to stay away from them. But the problem is, they don't want to stay away from us.

Alex, I hope you can get this resolved quickly and hope your mom is OK health-wise.

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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
5hEdited

"The process speaks to the way Democratic socialists like Mamdani view taxpaying citizens. The city decides what you owe; it is up to you to prove you don’t. To make matters worse, the city’s finance department published the entire list of residences it believes could be subject to the tax, effectively doxxing hundreds of thousands of equity-rich homeowners."

Socialists always lie, don't give them the benefit of the doubt. The Bolsheviks gave their Luigi army a hit list to target the rich. Zohran and Cea Weaver have publicly stated that white people should be taxed more. They will keep stealing from and intimidating any remaining productive New Yorkers. Welcome to the woke jihad: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/woke-jihad-red-green-alliance

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