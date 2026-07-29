(Note: On Tuesday, after seeing the X post I mention below, the Free Press asked me to write about my mother’s experience. I tried to turn them down — I’m a bit swamped covering the self-immolation of one Dr. Anthony S. Fauci. But they were polite and persistent (and paid, the three Ps) and I wrote this. I’m glad I did; good editors know when you have something to say, even if you don’t.

If you’re a subscriber, you can see the edited version on their Website; I leave it to you to decide which you prefer. I actually like a lot of their edits, but I prefer my ending. I would hold this for tomorrow, because I’ve already put out two stories related to the Fauci hearing today, but they are running it today. So: enjoy the content firehose!)

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Last week, my 81-year-old mother called with news: she’d been coughing up blood.

Fortunately, it had stopped a couple hours before, she said. My mom seemed flustered, but not panicked. She handles the vagaries of aging with a bemused resignation that healthmaxxing fools like Bryan Johnson would do well to emulate. She’d called her doctor, the office would call back with an appointment time, whaddya gonna do?

But the next day, she called again. This time she was shaken.

She had gotten a letter from New York City demanding $55,048 in property taxes on the townhouse in midtown Manhattan where she has lived since 1996. Weird, because she didn’t owe $55,048 in property taxes. Could I help her figure this letter out?

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The answer turned out to be the city’s new “pied-a-terre” tax, which the New York state legislature passed in May. The levy is an extra annual property tax on high-end apartments and townhouses owned by people who don’t actually live in New York City.

I am of two minds about the “pied-a-terre” tax.

New York City’s government doesn’t need any more money. Its budget is larger than the entire state of Florida (which now has close to 24 million people, compared to the city’s 8.6 million). Its school system now spends over $50,000 per student annually.

On the other hand, New York’s voters, in their infinite wisdom, last year elected a red baby mayor who never met a taxpayer-financed giveaway he couldn’t expand. Zohran Kwame Mamdani is riding high, and so New York’s inexhaustible demand for cash is about to get even more inexhaustible.

Of all the ways the city can raise cash, raising taxes on expensive second homes that are essentially capital vaults for foreign investors (and some wealthy Americans) may be the best. Yes, these folks do not cost the city much. They don’t live here, so they don’t consume many services, after all. But they also don’t contribute anything, and their empty townhouses and apartments lead to a hollowed-out feeling at street level in parts of Manhattan.

Further, despite the concerns of the real-estate industry, an extra annual tax of about 1 percent will probably not matter to them. The maintenance costs on these trophy properties are insane already. For a visiting billionaire, renting a hotel suite for a few days would be a far better value, if value were the point.

So if Mamdani is going to reach into anyone’s pockets, and he surely is, might as well be a Chinese’s billionaire’s.

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(Unreported Truths is en fuego! Help me turn up the heat!)

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Except, in its rush to get the loot, the New York City Department of Finance didn’t bother to figure which properties are really subject to the tax — as opposed to owned by actual city residents, like my mom.

To be clear, my mother has lived in the same townhouse since 1996. During that entire period, she has voted and paid taxes (and even city water bills!) as a New York City resident and had a New York state driver’s license. She has no other residence.

In other words, this is not complicated. A cursory search would have revealed her residency. But the city’s bagmen didn’t bother. Instead they sent a letter informing her she would face a “surcharge” of $55,048 “unless you are granted an exemption.”

So: the city used criteria it hasn’t disclosed to create a list of properties supposedly owned by non-residents. Now the onus is on homeowners to prove they shouldn’t be on it.

To add insult to injury, the letter was actually addressed to my father. Who died six years ago, in May 2020.

In the third-floor bedroom he shared with my mother in this townhouse.

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(The town so nice they named it twice!)

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She now has until August 21 to prove she is a resident or face a $55,000 bill.

Weirdly, the letter does not explain exactly what proof is needed for an exemption. Instead it directs anyone wrongly hit with the surcharge to a city Website where “you will be asked to upload documents to support your response.” (In turn, even getting to the documents page requires an “NYC.id” account and the ability to use the city’s borough-block-lot search engine, which are non-trivial tasks for an 81-year-old.)

Nonetheless, with my help, my mom will get this sorted out before August 21, the deadline the city has set.

But the process speaks to the way democratic socialists like Mamdani view taxpaying citizens. The city decides what you owe; it is up to you to prove you don’t. The city’s decision to post the list of residences it believes are subject to the tax, creating a target list of potentially unoccupied homes, adds insult to injury.

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As does the lefty response to this mess.

Yesterday afternoon, I posted the following about what had happened on X:

Last week, my mom got a "pied-a-terre" tax notice. She has lived full-time in her townhouse FOR 30 YEARS (she and my dad bought it for under $1 million). She has no other residence.



Is NYC not bothering with basic checking of its own tax lists?



She's 81 and has three weeks to get her name off the list or she owes $56,000. (Yes, I said I'd help.)



Thanks, Zohran Kwame.

The note went very viral. It has now been viewed 3.5 million times, including a surprising (or maybe sadly unsurprising) amount of jealous blowback from leftists on X. @bri_guy_ny, whose X biography claims he is a “dad, lawyer, progressive, and former 2020 Bernie delegate,” wrote:

"My Mommy owns a townhouse that's worth upwards of $8 million dollars, and the government is making me FILL OUT A FORM. I am deeply oppressed. Boo hoo for me."

Yes, my mother is lucky. The townhouse has been a great investment. It is her primary asset — which is why the thought that she might be stuck with a crushing tax bill upset her more than literal bloodletting. But it’s not just an asset. She loves living there. She and my dad believed in New York. They backed their belief with cash and committed to the city. They held on through Sept. 11, through the financial crisis, through Covid. They were rewarded. Good for them.

If New York had fallen apart — as it did in the 1970s, when squatters occupied buildings landlords couldn’t afford to maintain in Manhattan’s East Village — you and the city wouldn’t have bailed her and my dad out, @bri_guy_ny.

So spare me your pathetic jealousy.

And when you wonder why America has rejected your views over and over and over, try to remember: envy is even more repellent politically than it is personally.