Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lekimball's avatar
Lekimball
4h

It's only good news if you want NOBODY to have any money because that's what's coming. Or property. None of that either. Or freedom.

Reply
Share
37 replies
David Cashion's avatar
David Cashion
4h

250 years was a pretty good run.

Reply
Share
1 reply
94 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alex Berenson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture