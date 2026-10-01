Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Brian Anderson's avatar
Brian Anderson
Oct 1

When something seems too good to be true, you know the rest.

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CindyArizona's avatar
CindyArizona
Oct 1

A good friend of mine took them for almost a year. Yes, she lost some weight. She also developed very severe gastroparesis, was hospitalized twice with fecal impaction so severe she hadn’t had a bowel movement in several weeks and they feared small bowel tears. She had to have surgery. She was extremely ill for a long time after stopping it. And now, she has some vision issues. I fear the worst is yet to come for those folks who love the stuff.

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