Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elliot Bellen's avatar
Elliot Bellen
21h

I really like your slant on honoring those that died exercising their free speech. The trend is horrifying and totally normalized by the legacy media. We are clearly in a fight for our nation's future and today is great time to really reflect and regardless of one's religious belief....to pray.

Reply
Share
Marsali S.'s avatar
Marsali S.
20h

I’m happy to see that someone has mentioned Charlie Kirk today. He was never a veteran, but he died serving one of our country’s most important values. Please include his widow Erica, in your prayers, as well as our beloved veterans today.

Reply
Share
38 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alex Berenson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture