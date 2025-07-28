I got to know Eugyppius during Covid. He hates Europe’s bureaucracies - but he understands them as only a German academic can. As he explains:

All of these supposedly fierce backroom tariff negotiations have yielded an incredibly one-sided deal – really an unparalleled embarrassment… In return for giving the Americans $1.35 trillion, we earn the privilege of a 15% baseline tariff on all of our exports to America and we drop our own tariffs to zero…

I was dubious of President Trump’s trade war, but his instincts seem to have been right yet again. Europe rightly distrusts China too deeply to want China to reach global economic (much less military) hegemony.

(Owning up to my losses too…)

So the EU is stuck with us, and after generations of a continent-wide welfare state under American military protection, it has to pay a partial bill. The tariffs are low enough to help American manufacturing without causing much inflation, and the investment cannot hurt.

Clock another win for Trump. (And another bad read by yours truly.)

I’ll try to do better. Meantime, make sure you read what Trump said about windmills when he announced the deal. I’m not sure what he hates more, windmills or sharks.

