Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Thomas L.'s avatar
Thomas L.
5h

His comments were powerful and so on point. What have parents done to their children? The values they instill are corrupt.

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Oklp's avatar
Oklp
5h

It is a more masterful explanation of my comments from yesterday. This system is purely transactional and it has been made that way because the stakes in terms of price and future are massive

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