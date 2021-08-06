On the Pfizer study that caused Twitter to block me
And why deaths matter (if it's not obvious)
On July 28, Pfizer researchers offered updated results from the company’s pivotal Covid vaccine clinical trial - the 44,000-person study providing the key data supporting use of the vaccine worldwide.
Last week’s report is the final clean update we will ever have on the vaccine’s safety and efficacy. Unless Pfizer is convinced or forced to run another bi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.