Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Some Dude in NC
Oct 16

Thanks for this piece, Alex. It's nice to start a Friday with something from you in the inbox ... and it's a nice change of pace to not have it mention Covid, marijuana, or vaccines.

As for Seinfeld, it unwittingly teaches us a lesson that our world sorely needs to learn: that a solipsistic life is not worth living. If life is only about me, me, me -- what material things I can acquire, what experiences I can have, etc. -- it will be empty. If we're not willing to give unto others and not willing to be part of something bigger than ourselves, then we're choosing to play life on easy mode. We're choosing to be the ship that never leaves the harbor. It may be safer in the moment, but it's also cutting yourself off from most of what makes this world worth living in.

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Kurt
Oct 16

Alex, great observation! I just left Manhattan after 30 years. The characters you described are alive and well, thriving there. Spot on. I loved the show. I don’t want to live in it.

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