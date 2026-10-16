It’s about nothing. A show about nothing.

Those words famously summed up Seinfeld, the NBC comedy that ran from 1989 to 1998, the last decade when network television dominated American culture. 76 million people watched its last episode on May 14, 1998, a 41 rating — meaning that 41 percent of all American households saw it live. That number is Super Bowl-sized, unthinkable for a scripted show now. Along the way Seinfeld spawned endless bits of the cultural shorthand we now call memes: Not that there’s anything wrong with that, master of my domain, the Soup Nazi, sponge-worthy, yada yada yada…

Yet Seinfeld is not as loved today as Friends or The Office. Not even close. Those shows, The Office in particular, remain cultural touchstones and over the last decade drew a new generation of viewers on streaming services. Seinfeld is barely a curiosity.

It’s easy to write that gap off as generational turnover. Who talks about MASH these days, after all? But after catching up on Seinfeld with my 11-year-old, I think the real reason the show has lost its purchase is not that it seems dated but the opposite. Despite its answering machines and references to MovieFone (look it up, kids!), the show feels modern in a way its writers could not have anticipated 30 years ago.

Among the many arguments swirling around AI: what happens if the engines lead to a big rise in white-collar unemployment? (To be clear, we have little evidence of AI-related job losses at the moment, but the left is pushing increasingly seriously for universal basic income either way.) What does a world of educated but unmotivated, childless adults look like?

We’ve seen it.

It’s called Seinfeld.

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(The drug investigations you expect, the cultural criticism you don’t, all for pennies a day. Support UT. It’s NOT about nothing.)

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The ur-joke of Seinfeld, of course, is that it’s the story of four friends who are all absurdly self-centered. They like one other, and they’re loyal in a watery way. But they never seem willing to sacrifice anything important for each other, much less anyone else.

Jerry is ironic and detached, his comedy a run of clever but superficial observations; George is self-pitying, lazy, and weak; Kramer is a scammer and fool whose schemes don’t have a prayer of working; Elaine is sluttish and catty.

The show was made in an era before dating apps, of course. But it perfectly captures their looks-first, swipe and repeat ethos. The four friends are single when the show starts. They are single when it ends almost a decade later. Jerry tells Elaine only 5 percent of women are pretty enough to date. He meets an endless array of beautiful women, but nothing ever works out, and as soon as one leaves, he moves to the next.

George, short and bald, believes being with a beautiful woman is his birthright. After the show’s midway mark he decides he needs to get married so he won’t be alone. He proposes — and immediately regrets doing so. When his fiancee dies accidentally (poisoned by licking the cheap wedding envelopes he’s picked out), he can barely pretend to care. Elaine and Kramer are equally feckless.

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(It’s the show that got small)

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Nor do the fab four care about their jobs. Jerry is the only one who has anything resembling a career, and the show deemphasizes his work in its later years.

They watch a lot of television, but they have no real hobbies or interests except for Jerry’s love of the Mets and occasional shopping trips. They like the sort of pointless competitions that gambling apps foster now. Had Doordash and Amazon Prime existed at the time, they would never have left their apartments.

Of course they are not charitable or religious. A secular Jewish ethos (rootless cosmopolitans!) — undergirds the show, which may be another reason Generation Z doesn’t like it. In the real world, Jerry Seinfeld has come under fire recently for his vocally pro-Israel views.

As for families, children have essentially no role in Seinfeld. One episode hinges on a baby’s supreme ugliness. None of the four have kids or want them in any meaningful way. Why would they, given their own relationships with their parents? Jerry’s mother and father are old, dumb, and overbearing. George’s are worse, constantly screaming at each other and at him. Elaine and Kramer’s parents are barely mentioned. The four exist on their own, tied loosely together by a shared unwillingness to grow up.

This lack of forward progress cannot be blamed on the strictures of situation comedies; both Friends and The Office (among many others) are driven at their core by long-term romances. But Seinfeld truly is about nothing. The penultimate episode, a “clip show” of the most famous moments of the previous nine years, ends with the four stars stepping out of a subway car and walking in different directions.

A generation ago, before the opioid crisis killed over 1 million Americans, when the median age of marriage was under 27 for men and 25 for women, and the fertility rate roughly 20 percent higher than it is now, Seinfeld’s empty heart might have seemed funnier to the people watching it. Sure, they live in New York, they do what they like, but in the end, they’re really not very happy. Their lives are meaningless.

But to Gen Zers wondering if they will ever marry and have kids, own their homes, or have stable jobs, Seinfeld may look less like a window into a world of self-obsessed New Yorkers and more like a funhouse mirror.

When the joke is on you, laughing at it is much harder.