Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Thomas Anderson's avatar
Thomas Anderson
8h

There is no "intelligence" to artificial intelligence. In essence, it's high speed pattern matching - in analysis and in formulating a response. There is no "danger" from AI gaining consciousness and sending robots to destroy the world.

The danger is when humans would use LLMs to render judgement on human value and worth. Imagine Claude, or Gemini or ChatGPT being used to determine your social score or whether your interests were "in the public good".

Now THAT is pretty scary.

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Dcn. Greg Bower's avatar
Dcn. Greg Bower
8h

I wonder…have we been pre-disposed to “electronic emotions” due to a couple decades of communication with other humans via screens (email and text)?

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