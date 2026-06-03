Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Lisa Ann Thomson's avatar
Lisa Ann Thomson
14h

👏👏👏 As a writer myself, I am so heartened to read this post. And as a reader, I am grateful for your commitment!

Keep up the great work — that YOUR brain is doing! It is much appreciated!

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QuenOScots
14h

You are the only email in my inbox that I read... because you don't write too much and whatever topics you bring up are important and interesting. I am sad that AI is taking over writing. You can always tell if its a person or not doing the writing - I hands down prefer real people.

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